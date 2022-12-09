ENOSBURG - The Enosburg Hornets girls' varsity basketball team hosted the Hazen Union Wildcats on Friday, Dec. 9, earning a 50-41 win in their home opener.
A strong second half helped boost the trailing Hornets past the visitors, and contributions from the bench were an integral part of the win, according to Hornets' coach Gary Geddes.
"We really picked up in the second half, and the bench came in and gave us a big lift," said Geddes. "They brought us back and tied it up, and that's what we need--a total team effort."
The teams traded possession early in the game; Lilly Robtoy put the Hornets on the board with a layup midway through the first quarter.
After Hazen's free throws knotted the score, Erica Goodhue and Riley Simmons combined for four points to retake the lead; Kayla Gervais' steal resulted in a fourth Hornet bucket and an 8-4 lead with two minutes remaining in the quarter. Gretchen Steibris dropped a jump shot to extend the lead 10-4 to close the first quarter.
Montanna Ovitt kicked off the scoring for the Hornets in the second quarter with a speedy layup, and Gabi Spaulding hit a three to extend the Horners' lead.
The Wildcats tied the game midway through the second quarter. A free throw by Spaulding regained the slender lead, but Hazen took the lead with two minutes to go in the half, taking a 21-19 advantage into the halftime break.
Hazen came out hot in the third quarter, tacking on six points in the first minutes, but the Hornets regrouped and outscored their opponents 15-11.
Simmons got things going with a dish to Robtoy for two; Robtoy added a three and another bucket to help swing the momentum in Enosburg's favor.
Spaulding hit a three to narrow the Wildcat's lead to two, and a second bucket tied the score and forced a Wildcat timeout. Daise Gabree put the Hornets ahead with less than 30 seconds in the third, taking a 34-32 lead into the fourth quarter.
Gervais drove through a crowd of Wildcats in the fourth quarter's first minute to extend the Hornets' lead; a dish from Robtoy to Ovitt resulted in a layup and a six-point lead less than two minutes into the fourth.
Robtoy drained a deep three to the exuberant cheers of the Enosburg faithful, and Gervais worked a steal, hit a layup, and completed the And-1. A dish from Robtoy to Spaulding closed the scoring as the Hornets earned the win.
Geddes complimented the tenacity of his Hornets: "Nine out of 11 players scored tonight, which is good. Gabi came off the bench and gave us some good scoring. Lilly had a strong game, and so did Gretchen. Erica (Goodhue) was strong on rebounding."
The Hornets have several new faces this season.
"Daise gives us another elite defender; she's really quick, and I like her aggressiveness," said Geddes. "Montana, our freshman, got her feet wet tonight. Cam (Benoit) had a good penetration dish a couple of times, and she's a good defender."
The Hornets did trail after the first half, and Geddes highlighted areas the team will focus on in practice.
"We lacked intensity in the first half, and we'll look to clean up our layups. It could be first-game jitters. Everybody who returned for us has a different role and will be expected to do a little more," said Geddes. "In the second half, everyone relaxed, and the bench sparked us tonight."
Lilly Robtoy led the Hornets with 14 points, and Gabi Spaulding had 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.