The Enosburg Hornets varsity boys’ basketball team defeated the Milton Yellowjackets 69-57 in their bout on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Both teams played with heart and energy, but the Hornets were able to control both ends of the floor, giving them the upper hand.
The game started out with a quick three for the Yellow Jackets. The Hornets responded quickly with a layup from Danny Antillion. This was quickly followed up with an And-1 bucket from Devyn Gleason, giving the Hornets the lead. The Hornet defense made their presence known, forcing turnovers to get good offensive opportunities. Scoring from Peter Stiberis and Ayden Dash kept the Yellow Jackets at bay.
As the game continued, Silas Kane also got involved in the scoring. Dash, Antillion, and Gleason continued to score, giving the Hornets a ten point lead. The half ended with a buzzer beater three from Gleason, giving the Hornets a 41-24 lead going into the second half.
Milton began clawing their way back as the second half started, getting themselves within 11 points. A big three from Antillion gave the Hornets the boost they needed to continue closing out the game. Free throws from the Hornets sealed the game, giving the Hornets the win.
Hornet coach Wyatt Larose spoke of the game’s focus:. "We knew it was going to be fast paced, and we knew we needed to match the energy they were going to bring and control the game without chaos."
Hornet center Silas Kane spoke of what the team had looked forward to in the game: "Running the court, playing hard, and playing good defense. Doing what we do best."
Hornet point guard Devyn Gleason spoke of the team’s strength: "I think we played a lot better as a team. Scoring was all throughout the team and everyone got opportunities."
Scoring leaders: Devyn Gleason had 23 points for Enosburg and Ayden Dash and Danny Antillon each had 15. Milton was led by Donovyn Dallas with 13 and Mi'Sean Graham with 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.