Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 11 PM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 45 to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northern New York and northern Vermont. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 11 PM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds across northern New York expected between 8 AM and 5 PM, shifting eastward across northern Vermont between 11 AM and 8 PM. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&