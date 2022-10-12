ENOSBURG - The Enosburg Hornets boys' soccer team defeated the Richford Falcons 8-1 in their bout on Wednesday, Oct. 12. Both teams fought intensely, but in the end, the Hornets were able to create and capitalize on more offensive opportunities.
Danny Antillion and Landon Paulson led the Hornets with three goals a piece to give Enosburg the boost they needed for the win. Great offense and hard work were key, as the Hornets fought all evening.
The Falcons found themselves in good scoring opportunities all game but couldn't get the finishes needed to stay in the game. However, even though they trailed most of the game, their heart and effort shined throughout the field, as they refused to give up and turn down the intensity. This determination led to a goal and quite a few shots on net as time winded down in the second half.
Hornets' head coach, Randy Swainbank, spoke about the team's focus going into the game.
"The focus was to make sure we played a solid second half because our second half against Fairfax was pretty poor a couple of games back. The focus was to get a solid 80 minutes in, and I think we did."
Landon Paulson spoke of what his team was looking to do well in this game.
"Quick passes and playing quickly," said Paulson. "We're finally starting to get those connections on the one-twos, the quick plays, and today was a very good game for us."
Danny Antlion spoke about what his team would try to do moving forward. "I think just keeping a high effort level. We play them again next, so we have to keep our effort level high and continue to work hard."
