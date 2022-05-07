The Enosburg Hornets softball team traveled to Middlebury on Saturday, May 7, earning a 13-3 win over the Tigers.
Key moments: Dana Elkins hit 2 run homer in the third to give Enosburg a 2-0 lead. At the end of the fifth, EFHS was up 4-1. In the sixth, the Hornets scored 5 with 3 hits (Emma Keelty HR) and a walk.
Enosburg's multi-hitters: Dana Elkins: 2-3, 4 run, 2 RBI, 2bb, HR; Emma Keelty: 2-5, 2 RBI , run, HR; Lilly Rabtoy: 2-5, RBI, 2 run, and Kenna Lovelette: 2-3, RBI, 2b
Middlebury's multi-hitters: Emma Deering: 2-4 and Patience Hanley: 2-4
Losing pitcher: Middlebury's Emma Deering - 7 innings, 12 hits, 13 runs
Winning pitcher EFHS: Kenna Lovelette - 7 innings, 6 hits, 3 runs
Thank you, Heather Lovelette for the photos from the road!
