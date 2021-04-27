ENOSBURG — The Enosburg Hornets hosted the MVU Thunderbirds in a classic Franklin County rivalry game on Tuesday evening. The last time the teams met, in 2019, Enosburg earned a thrilling, end-of-game win. This time they secured the 10-0 win in six innings.
Kam Lovellette got the Hornets on the board with a bases-loaded, line-drive single up the middle, scoring the game's first two runs and putting the Hornets up 2-0 with two out in the bottom of the first inning.
The Hornets tacked on another run with a passed ball, steal of home to push the lead to 3-0 in the second inning.
The bottom of the third saw Lovellette drive in his second run of the game with a single, putting Enosburg up 4-0.
Enosburg starter Justus Orton, who kept MVU batters silent in the first three innings, struck out all three batters in the fourth inning, holding the Thunderbirds scoreless.
Orton led off the bottom of the fourth with a single, and Lovelette drove him in with his third hit of the game to make it 5-0 Hornets in the fifth.
The Hornets add two more unearned runs to make it 7-0 after five. Shea Howrigan doubled off the fence to drive in the Hornet's eighth run, and Orton hit a line drive to centerfield making it 9-0. Dillon Pattee doubled to deep right to drive in the final run as the Hornets defeated the Thunderbirds 10-0 in six innings.
Justice Orton ended the evening with 15 strikeouts in 6 innings on the mound for Enosburg.
"My breaking pitch was on, and it felt good. I was dotting up on the fastball and using the curveball as a complementary, and it came together really nicely," said Orton.
"Justus came out and threw a gem. He was hitting his spots, his curveball was working for him, and he pitched extremely well," said Hornet coach Rodney Burns.
"Kam was seeing the ball well today. There were usually men on base when he was at the plate; he made solid contact and found the gaps.
"Our bats started coming alive, and we were able to get some runs across the plate. This is a great group of kids, and everyone comes every day and works hard and is willing to learn."
