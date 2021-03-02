ENOSBURG — The Enosburg Hornets took on the neighboring Richford Rockets on Tuesday evening in Enosburg. In-county contests are about bragging rights, but they're also about relationships, and in the relatively silent gym, the sound of laughter rose above shoe squeaks and whistles.
Emily Adams of Enosburg and Carly Archambault of Richford, who were part of the Friends and Opponents articles, shared their thoughts on facing one another.
"It's hard to keep focus sometimes because the coach immediately tells me I've got Emily. I have to tell myself not to think about what she means to me. She's just another player, and that's what I try to do," said Archambault.
"I was guarding Carly, and I've got one hand on her, and I'm saying, 'hi, Carly.' And when you mess up, you have your team and the other team laughing with you," said Adams.
Adams led Enosburg with 13 points in the first quarter. Richford's Sierra Derby added four points for Richford in the final minute of the quarter. The Hornets left with a 13-2 lead.
Olivia Hatch added three points to Richford's tally in the second, including an And-1. Erin Diette and Paige Johnson each hit threes for the Hornets in the second. The teams left for the halftime break, the Hornets with the 30-7 lead.
In the third quarter, Emma Gervais hit a long three from the left-hand corner to get the Hornets' offense rolling. Derby and Hatch both scored for Richford, and the teams closed the quarter 41-11 in the Hornets' favor.
Enosburg's Sophie Burns netted six points in the final frame, while Derby, Emma Fadden, and Carly Archambault all contributed to the Rockets scoring effort.
Zoe Mcgee closed the game with a buzzer-beating three for the Hornets, and Enosburg cruised to the 49-15 point victory
Enosburg coach Gary Geddes encouraged his team to work on defense and focused on getting his young players time on the court.
"For some of the girls, this year is their first taste of varsity action. They all did well tonight," said Geddes.
"Sophie and Emily did very well for us, and Erin Diette has really given us a big boost. Emma Gervais and Lily Robtoy came off the bench and complimented the starters very well."
The Rockets graduated most of their starting lineup last season.
"We're young, and I've got a broad range of talent on the team. I've got three juniors and seven players who are playing their first varsity season; three of them have never played, so we're working on the fundamentals," said Rocket coach Tim Lagasse.
High scorers: Sophie Burns led Enosburg with 12 points and ten steals, and Sierra Derby led the Rockets with 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.