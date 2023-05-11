The Enosburg Hornets softball team earned a 20-0 shut out over the Vergennes Commodores on Thursday, May 11.
Hornets' pitcher, Makenna Lovelette, earned the win in the circle, throwing five innings, and allowing zero hits, runs or walks, and striking out six. Lovelette needed only 54 pitches through five innings for her first no-hitter of the season.
Hornet highlights: Gabby Spaulding gave Enosburg a boost, hitting a three-run home run, the first of her varsity career. The Hornets took a 6-0 lead in the inning.
Enosburg multi-hitters: Cami Benoit led the Hornets, going 3 for 4, with a triple, two runs, and three RBI. Lilly Robtoy was 2 for 4, with three runs; Gabby Spaulding was 2 for 3, with a home run, three runs, and five RBI; Erica Goodhue was 3 for 4, with two runs, and an RBI.
