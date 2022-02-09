ENOSBURG - The Enosburg Hornets girls' basketball team hosted the BFA St. Albans Comets in a much-anticipated in-county matchup on Wednesday, Feb. 9. The Hornets earned the 35-20 win thanks, in part, to their signature defense-creates-offense strategy.
Enosburg jumped out to a seven-point lead in the first two minutes of the first quarter, scoring five points on back-to-back possessions, including a three from Kayla Gervais. Enosburg's stifling defense instigated a Comet timeout early in the first, as BFA St. Albans looked to regroup.
Erica Goodhue's mid-range jumper off a cross-court pass from Gabby Spaulding and free throws from Lilly Robtoy closed the first-quarter scoring; the Hornets held a 15-4 advantage.
The Comets moved the ball well early in the second; Ruby Dasaro scored the quarter's first points on a layup through traffic. Alexis Kittell's lights-out defense for Enosburg forced a turnover that resulted in a baseline basket for Ryleigh Simmons.
Lauren-Kate Garceau answered, draining a deep three near the end of the quarter to give the Comets a boost.
Allison Bowen hit two free throws to put the Hornets over 20 as the clock fell below a minute. Enosburg slowed the game's tempo as time ran out, waiting to set up for a quarter-ending three-pointer by Gervais and leaving the half with a 24-9 lead.
The teams took the court in the third with intensity, the Comets hoping to rally in the second half. Emily Adams stripped the ball from a Comet opponent, which resulted in a three-pointer for Gervais. Kittell's coast-to-coast drive ended in Enosburg's 30-11 lead at the end of the third quarter.
Dasaro took off on a breakaway to bring the Comets' tally to 15, and Garceau drained her second three to narrow the Hornets' lead to 12 with three minutes remaining in the fourth.
Bowen came up with a three-pointer late in the game, garnering a cheer from the crowd and breaking a lengthy scoring drought for the Hornets. Enosburg closed the scoring with a bucket by Paige Johnson and ran out the clock.
Bowen, who led all scorers, spoke of her team's efforts on the night: "I've been on this team since my freshman year, and I love playing with Emily, and Pip (Kittell) is a huge contributor on our team. I love working with all of my teammates. This is, by far, the best team energy I've ever had. We're really doing well this season, and I'm really proud of all of us.
"We work together as a team--it doesn't matter who's scoring; it's about who's boxing out, who's passing, who's getting those assists for the shots. It's not about one person; we're all doing well and contributing."
Adams agreed with Bowen: "Our teamwork is remarkable, and it's so fun to play with these girls. This was a big game for us, and it was a great game to win."
Adams spoke of the role defense plays in Enosburg's games: "Our defense is incredible and consistent; it's a staple on our team, and it won us this game. Pip's (Kittell) defense was remarkable."
Enosburg coach Gary Geddes spoke of Bowen's role in the in-county win: "Allison has played really well for us. She's in that 6-8 point scoring every night, and tonight she led us in rebounding. She plays good help defense, and she and Pippa have a good trapping system."
Geddes also gave a shout-out to Adams and Gervais: "Emily's defense was great tonight, and she handled the ball well. And Kayla Gervais had her best all-around game this year."
Enosburg high scorers: Allison Bowen had 9 points and 9 rebounds, Emily Adams had 2 points and 5 rebounds, Kayla Gervais and Alexis Kittell each scored 8 points.
BFA St. Albans high scorers: Lauren-Kate Garceau scored 8 points, and Ruby Dasaro had 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.