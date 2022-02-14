The Enosburg Hornets earned a 38-28 win over the Vergennes Commodores on Saturday, Feb. 12. Enosburg jumped out to an 18-7 first quarter lead with Kayla Gervais’s hitting a pair of three’s and Emily Adams chipping in with 6 points.
Enosburg coach Gary Geddes spoke of the Hornets resilience in the face of adversity: “In the second quarter we got in some foul trouble, turned the ball over, and missed some free throws that allowed them (Vergennes) to stay close. We were able to close it out with a good run in the fourth.”
Enosburg was led by Emily Adams who had an all-around great game with 17 points, 12 rebounds, 3 steals; Kayla Jarvis had 8 points, Lilly Robtoy had 5 points, and Alexis Kittell and Erica Goodhue had 4.
