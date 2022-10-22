The Enosburg Hornets girls' soccer team earned a 2-1 win over the Oxbow Olympians in double overtime on Saturday, Oct. 22. The game was the third in as many days for the Hornets.
Oxbow struck first with a goal off a free kick; Hornet goalie, Mariah Lamoth, redirected the shot; however, Hadlee Allen from Oxbow was there for the follow-up and tapped the ball into the goal with 26:15 remaining.
The Enosburg girls battled hard, and finally, with 22 seconds left in the first half, Dasie Gabree scored off an assist from Gabby Spaulding. The Hornets possessed the ball for the majority of the game, fighting for the winning goal.
At the end of regulation, the score was still tied 1-1. It wasn’t until the second overtime that Spaulding finally put the Hornets on top, with her goal coming with 7:35 remaining in the second OT. Spaulding scored off a free kick that she sent far post top corner; Oxbow goal tried and got a hand on it, but the shot was too powerful to be redirected and found the back of the net.
