On Tuesday, Oct.19, the Enosburg High School boys volleyball team hosted South Burlington High School for their only meeting of the season. In a scrappy match, the Hornets prevailed 3-1 (25-15, 18-25, 27-25, 25-22).
Enosburg coach Jason Robtoy spoke of a pivotal moment in the match.
“The turning point in the match was when we got down by about nine early in the third set and we slowly clawed our way back to tie it 23-23 and eventually win 27-25," said Robtoy. "That gritty comeback gave us a lot of momentum to finish out the match.”
Enosburg stat highlights:
Landon Blake: 7 kills, 14 assists, 2 digs
Devyn Gleason: 12 kills, 2 blocks, 6 digs
Kyle Ovitt: 2 aces, 1 kill
Xander Paquette: 1 dig
Kolten Robtoy: 2 aces, 5 kills, 1 block, 3 digs
Nathaniel Robtoy: 3 aces, 5 kills, 17 assists, 2 blocks, 8 digs
Isaiah Sartwell: 6 kills, 1 dig
Cayden Yates: 2 digs, 1 ace
Aydan Dash: 1 block
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.