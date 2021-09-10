ENOSBURG - The Enosburg Junior-Senior High School boys varsity soccer team hosted Craftsbury on Thursday afternoon, earning a 7-0 shutout win in their 2021 home opener.
Levi Webb led the Hornets in scoring, tallying 3 goals and 1 assist. Shea Howrigan, Ian Ross, Danny Antillon, and Foster Hutchins each had one; Jake Boucher had 2 assists, and Peter Steibris and Blair Archambault each had 1 assist. Ethan Jackson and Silas Kane split time in goal.
The Hornets host in-county rival Missisquoi Valley Union High School this afternoon at 4:30 pm.
