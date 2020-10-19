WINOOSKI — The Enosburg Hornets traveled to Winooski to take on the Spartans on Monday afternoon, earning a 7-0 win.
Sophie Burns scored 3 goals for the Hornets; Erin Diette, Trillion Howell, Kayla Gervais, and Megan Severence all added a goal. Severence scored her first varsity goal.
Zoey Magee added another shutout for Enosburg, and Enosburg now stands 6-0 on the season.
