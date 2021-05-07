The Enosburg Hornets varsity baseball team traveled to Milton on Thursday afternoon, earning a 28-2 win over the Yellow Jackets.
Brandon Parent earned the win on the mound for Enosburg, pitching four innings, walking 2 , striking out 6, and allowing 3 hits. Peter Stiebris pitched the fifth inning striking out 2 and walking one.
Enosburg's Justus Ortin drove in 4 runs on 3 hits including a home run, a triple and a double. Peter Stiebris got his first varsity home run in the fifth. Joey Pennel had 2 hits and 2 RBI’s. Shea Howrigan doubled and had 2 RBI’s. Brandon Parent also added 2 hits with 3 RBI’s.
H. McClellan took the loss for Milton; McClellan also had a double driving in a run. Z. Fantini also had a hit with RBI.
Enosburg is now 4-1 on the season, the one loss coming in the first game of the season against D1 Champlain Valley Union.
