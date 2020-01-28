ENSOBURG — In commanding fashion, the Enosburg Hornets defeated Richford 63-36 to advance to 10-1 on the season.
It took Enosburg a few offensive possessions to settle into the game, but once Gary Geddes’ team figured out the best plan of attack against the Richford triangle defense, the Hornets cruised.
“It took everyone a minute to get their feet under them, but our defense sets the tone for us,” Geddes said.
The Rockets trailed by eight points at the end of the first quarter, but as the game progressed, a flurry of Richford turnovers allowed the Hornets to capitalize on offense and put the game well out of reach.
“If we can create points off the transition, and find success from behind the arc, it opens up a lot of things for our offense,” Geddes said.
Leading the fast-break effort was junior guard Sophie Burns who was the game’s leading scoring with her 17 point, 2 rebound showing.
Both Emily Adams (12 points), and Lydia Bowen (12 points) were also major beneficiaries of the Hornet transition game.
Other scorers for EFHS included Hannah Burns (7 points), Allison Brown (5 points), Megan Gervais (4 points), Megan Severance (3 points), and Michaela Chase (3 points).
Meanwhile, Richford was paced by Elizabeth Snider’s 10 points — many eight of which came in the fourth quarter.
Kamryn Boyce, Samantha Ryea, and Jordin Jacobs all tallied 5 points, Madison Johnson tacked on 4 points, Kaitlyn Gagnon scored 3 points, while Austin Archambault and Holly Raymond rounded out the Rockets scoring with 2 points apiece.