ENOSBURG — In a weekend filled with in-county contests, the Hornets hosted the Richford Falcons, earning a 53-28 win over the visiting team.
The Falcons held their own in the beginning of the first quarter, but the Hornets pulled away, ending the quarter with a 17-7 point lead.
In the second quarter, the Enosburg defense forced the Falcons into a number of costly turnovers.
Richford did tally points on free throws as Nick Joyal went 4 for 4 from the line.
Enosburg left the half with a score of 27-13 in their favor.
Tommy Benoit started Enosburg's offense with four points in the first minute of the third. He went on to score four more, leading the Hornets offense in the third quarter.
The Falcons continued to hit their free throws in the fourth, adding six points from the line.
The Hornets seemed to find their groove in the final quarter.
Shea Howrigan took off on a breakaway dishing the ball to Devyn Gleason for a layup, the two earning a cheer from Hornet fans.
Later in the quarter, Dylan Deshrochers also pulled off a crowd-pleaser as he came down the court, dishing the ball to Gavin Combs for a backdoor layup.
In an odd moment, the game ball was tossed into the gym divider causing a brief delay in the fourth. The referee worked to dislodge the ball, having success after a few attempts.
The Hornets earned the win putting them at 3-3 on the season.
"We can guard, but we need to be disciplined and limit our fouls," said Enosburg coach Chad Lovelette. "We need consistent effort and to be playing smart."
Lovelette complimented the Richford basketball program on the growth seen this season.
"Richford had good numbers this year on both varsity and JV," said Lovelette, "and that's good for them."
The Hornets were by Gavin Combs with 11 points. Nick Carson led the Falcons with 11 points.
The Hornets will host Vergennes on Wednesday and travel to BFA St. Albans on Friday.