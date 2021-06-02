ENOSBURG — MaKenna Lovelette worked three quick outs from the circle in the top of the first as the Enosburg Hornets hosted Harwood Union in the first round of the D2 softball playoffs.
Sophie Burns walked in the top of the first and put the Hornets on the board after stealing home.
In the bottom of the second, Hornet batters struck again. Lexus Conger worked a walk, Dana Elkins beat out a bunt, and Brianna Demag's ground out scored Conger for the Hornets' second run. An overthrow opened the door for Elkins to score the third.
Three quick outs put the Hornets back in the batter's box in the bottom of the fifth. Erin Diette and Lovelette both walked. Conger reached on an error, scoring Diette and advancing Lovelette to third.
Elkins also reached on an error, scoring Lovelette; Conger scored on a passed ball for the sixth run.
Elkins entered the circle in the top of the fifth, striking out three Harwood batters. She reached base on a walk in the bottom of the inning and scored on Erica Goodhue's single.
The Hornets went on to earn the 12-0 win after plating five runs in the sixth inning as Gabby Spaulding, Elkins, Zoe Raymond, and Goodhue all had hits for Enosburg.
"It felt pretty amazing (to get the hits), and I was surprised," said Goodhue.
The Hornets' roster is 18 strong as several JV players joined the team for playoffs.
"Erica had a really nice game; she hits the ball, and she plays a very good first base," said Enosburg coach Randall Wells.
The game was Lovelette's first playoff start in the circle.
"She had a good start, and it's good experience for her to take into the future. She and Dana both needed innings, so we got them both in, and it worked out well," said Wells.
Lovelette noted she was a little nervous for her first varsity playoff start.
"I wasn't really nervous until I started pitching, but it was fun. After the first inning, I wasn't as nervous," said Lovelette.
The last time Elkins pitched in a playoff game was during her freshman year, two seasons ago.
"I wasn't nervous; I knew we were going to win because Kenna already had them nervous," said Elkins.
Lovelette threw four innings for the Hornets, striking 6. Elkins threw two innings, striking out four.
Enosburg offensive leaders: Erin Diette: 2-2, run; Dana Elkins; 3-3, 3 run, 4 RBI, and Erica Goodhue: 2-2, 2b, 2 RBI
The Hornets will play at home on Saturday.
