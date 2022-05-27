Brandon Parent went the distance for Enosburg as the Hornets secured a 5-3 road win over the Mt. Abraham Eagles on Thursday, May 26.
Winning pitcher: Brandon Parent threw seven innings, allowing six hits, two walks, and striking out 11.
Offensively for Enosburg: Shea Howrigan homered in the first giving Enosburg an early 1-0 lead. Landon Blake went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBI’s. Brandon Parent had two hits and Peter Stiebris add a hit.
Losing pitcher: Mansfield pitched five innings, walking tow, striking out six and allowing seven hits.
Offensively for Mt. Abe: Guy had two hits including a double and a RBI. Harris had two hits and a RBI. Hills and Mo each added a hit.
Records: Enosburg 12-3 and Mt. Abe 11-5
