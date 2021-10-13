The Enosburg High School boys soccer team traveled to Danville on Tuesday, earning a 13-0 victory over the hosting team. Enosburg coach Randy Swainbank spoke of the struggle of some Vermont schools are experiencing.
"Danville is one of several schools around the state struggling with having enough players to field a team this year," said Swainbank. "The Danville kids played hard for all 80 minutes despite not having a lot of depth on their bench."
Enosburg goals by Levi Webb (4), Ethan Peloubet (2), Blair Archambault (2), Foster Hutchins, Danny Antillon, Ian Ross, Shea Howrigan, Gavin Combs. Assists by Danny Antillon (3), Foster Hutchins)2), Levi Webb (3), Ian Ross, Gavin Combs.
Keepers Ethan Jackson and Silas Kane combined for 2 saves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.