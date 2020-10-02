ENOSBURG — The Hornets hosted the Bobwhites in a wet and muddy match of outdoor volleyball on Friday afternoon. The teams, the only boys' volleyball teams in Franklin County, faced each other in the outfield of the Enosburg softball field, in keeping with COVID protocol.
In a normal year, high school volleyball is a court sport, played in a gymnasium, but this season the athletes can practice inside, but all matches must be played outside.
Enosburg won the match 3-0 (25-22, 25-14, 25-20), but the Bobwhites did work hard, holding their own in two of the three of the four sets.
Enosburg's Nathaniel Robtoy had 15 assists, 4 blocks, 4 digs. Owen McKinstry had 7 kills, 2 blocks, 4 digs. Landon Blakehad 6 kills, 3 assists. Devyn Gleason 6 kills, 4 digs, and Isaiah Sartwell had 3 aces.
BFA coach Dylan Baker recognized Seth Richards and Nate Smullen for their play in the match.