ESSEX – On Thursday, October 22, the EFHS boys' varsity volleyball team headed to Chittenden County for a battle of the Hornets, facing perennial powerhouse Essex High School.
Essex, undefeated this season, won handily 3-0 (25-15, 25-13, 25-19).
EFHS Stat highlights:
Landon Blake: 4 kills, 4 assists, 2 blocks
Devyn Gleason: 3 kills, 3 digs
Owen McKinstry: 3 kills, 1 block
Kyle Ovitt: 2 kills, 2 digs
Nathaniel Robtoy: 7 assists, 2 kills, 4 digs
“We played pretty well, actually—that's how good Essex is this year. They kept us off balance by using a lot of quick hits, their serving was consistent and aggressive, and they played excellent defense," said Enosburg coach Jason Robtoy.
"They just didn't let much hit the ground. On our end, we served very well, and everyone gave us good minutes. Even the guys that didn't get much time on the court really contributed.
"Isaiah Sartwell, Kolten Robtoy, Cayden Yates, and Xander Paquette were nearly perfect serving, with only one missed serve between them. Jeremy Gonyo earned his first varsity kill today and put up some strong blocks at the net.”
EFHS (3-2) plays Vermont Commons School on Saturday 10/24.
