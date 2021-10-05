On Tuesday, Oct. 5, Essex High School brought their boys volleyball team north to Enosburg High School for a battle of the Hornets. Essex defeated Enosburg in a very competitive match, 3-1 (26-24, 27-25, 21-25, 25-17).
Enosburg coach Jason Robtoy, who started the Enosburg High School volleyball program in 2007, complimented his team's performance.
"In all the years I've been coaching, we've never beaten the Essex boys. This is as close as we've come," said Robtoy.
"We lost the first set by two points, and we had five serves that were out, but they weren't aggressive serves; they were just mental errors. Overall, I thought the guys played really well."
The Hornets battled back after falling 9-2 in the second set, eventually falling 27-25.
"Our guys showed a lot of heart today. Offensively we were looking really good. But, defensively, we were maybe a step slow," said Robtoy. "Essex did a really nice job varying their hitters, and their setter did a good job mixing up sets."
Robtoy was pleased with the play of senior Landon Blake.
"Landon probably had the best offensive game he's had all season," said Robtoy. "He was very reliable on kills."
Enosburg's stats
Landon Blake: 14 kills, 12 assists, 6 digs
Devyn Gleason: 12 kills, 2 aces, 3 digs
Kyle Ovitt: 2 digs, 1 ace
Xander Paquette: 3 digs
Kolten Robtoy: 8 kills, 6 digs
Nathaniel Robtoy: 7 kills, 4 aces, 26 assists, 2 blocks, 4 digs
Isaiah Sartwell: 1 kill
Cayden Yates: 2 kills, 3 digs
The Hornets (4-3) travel to MMU
