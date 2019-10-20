JAY PEAK — Poor conditions at the Richford Elementary school soccer field opened up the opportunity for two in-county teams to play one more game on the gorgeous facilities at Jay Peak.
Richford hosted Enosburg on Saturday for a classic rivalry game. The Hornets earned the 1-0 win over the Falcons.
Enosburg is 11-3 on the season and the second seed in Division III. The Hornets will most likely have a bye in the first round of playoffs.
Richford, 2-10-2, is seeded 11th in Division IV. Richford, who plays a majority of their games against D III opponents, will most likely face