On Thursday, Sept. 30, the Bellows Free Academy-St. Albans Bobwhites hosted the Enosburg High School Hornets boys volleyball team. The Hornets won in three sets (25-17, 25-17, 25-22), but the match was a win for both teams.
Enosburg coach Jason Robtoy introduced volleyball at the high school level in Franklin County.
Q&A with Jason Robtoy
What is it like to see the sport growing in Franklin County? "For a long time, we were the only school with volleyball in Franklin County; having another presence in the community was big for us as well. It also gave more options for kids; if you don't love soccer, you have an opportunity to play a court sport."
What are some of the strengths of this year's Enosburg team? "This team is experienced and has good numbers. We have eight players who've played together for three seasons; some of our seniors have played together for four. We don't have a lot of height, but we have skill.
"Our biggest strength is experience and camaraderie. My father passed away, and several volleyball boys showed up to support us at the memorial service. It's a good bunch of boys, and it's been a privilege to coach them."
What are some of the benefits of playing volleyball? "It's a good lifelong sport, and it's a great crossover sport for basketball. The two sports require similar conditioning and footwork."
How can people help high school volleyball programs? "One thing that's keeping volleyball from growing faster is the lack of coaches and referees. You don't have to have a lot of volleyball knowledge to get involved and learn the sport.
"A few years ago, Bert Berthiaume and Mary Brouillette contacted me about how to start a program. Now their program is bigger than ours. They even beat our team this year. In just a few short years, they've grown a great program."
Q&A with Bert Berthiaume
When Bert Berthiaume and Mary Brouillette started the BFA St. Albans volleyball program two years ago, they weren't sure what to expect. The first year they had 29 girls and 11 guys come out to play.
Has volleyball been a valuable addition to BFA St. Albans' athletic offerings? "With soccer, football, cross country, and golf, it was another opportunity to help students find something they could become passionate about and in which they could compete."
You coach the girls' volleyball team; are you still familiar with the boys' team? "Nathan Parent, Ethan White, and Seth Richards were with us that first year. It's rewarding to see how much they've improved and grown over these past three seasons. It's been fun to see them compete and see the joy they have playing; I encourage anyone who hasn't seen a match yet, to go watch. You'll be impressed with the talent and dedication these young men display on the court.
"The boys will continue to develop, improve, and grow under coach Tristan Menard. They have an opportunity not only to learn lessons about volleyball but, more importantly, lessons in life."
Q&A with Tristan Menard
This year, Tristan Menard began coaching the Bobwhites' volleyball team; Menard is also the boys' varsity basketball coach.
What is it like coaching another court sport? "I've enjoyed it. The biggest thing I've noticed is how you can beat yourself. If you're playing basketball and you turn the ball over, you have a chance to defend that. With volleyball, if you serve out of bounds, they're getting the point and the ball."
What have you enjoyed about your athletes? "We've got players who've played sports and those who are first-time athletes, and that's refreshing and different. It's been good to see the experienced players take on leadership roles and the inexperienced players be super receptive. They have positive attitudes, and they are constantly looking to improve."
