BURLINGTON — The Enosburg Hornets boys’ and girls’ volleyball teams traveled to South Burlington on Saturday to face Rice High School.
The Enosburg boys prevailed 3-1 (25-22, 25-20, 25-27, 25-22) in a wind-driven match.
Landon Blake led the Hornets’ offense with 11 kills and 3 assists, while fellow setter Nathaniel Robtoy added 9 assists, 10 digs, 6 aces, and 4 kills.
Senior Owen Mckinstry tallied 6 kills and 4 blocks in great front-row play. Devyn Gleason had an outstanding serving game, scoring 5 aces in 28 serves with no errors.
Isaiah Sartwell also had a strong serving game to go with his 2 kills. Kyle Ovitt played solid defense and played aggressively at the net.
Off the bench, Cayden Yates, Xander Paquette, and Jeremy Gonyo played solid rotations, with Xander Paquette coming in to serve a set-winning ace at the end of the second set.
“This was a strange match. We were delayed an hour, we had to set the net up again after it collapsed in the middle of the second set, and everyone had to deal with twenty-plus mile-per-hour winds,” said Hornet coach Jason Robtoy.
“It was all pretty crazy, but I'm proud of how our guys hung in there. Hats off to Rice, too. It was close the entire match, and the wind made it an extra challenge.”
The Hornets (2-1) travel to Lyndon Institute on Tuesday 10/13.
In the girls match, Rice won 3-1 (25-18, 31-29, 25-20, 25-17). It was a battle of serving, as the wind made it extremely difficult to pass.
Seniors Kaitlyn Diette, Brianna Demag, and Katie Ovitt tallied 14 aces between them. Selina Lawyer added 3 aces and 1 kill. Freshman, Erica Goodhue had a balanced match with 4 aces, 2 digs, and 1 kill. Fellow freshman Lilly Robtoy contributed 4 aces, 2 assists, 4 digs, and 1 kill.
“This is a young team, and we made a lot of mistakes today, but this is our third match of the season, and we've played better each time,” said Robtoy.
“We had flashes of good volleyball out there, so I think things are starting to come together. The wind made it very challenging today, and both teams had a difficult time serving and receiving serve.”
The EFHS girls travel to Montpelier on Wednesday 10/14.
