MONTPELIER — The Enosburg Hornets girls' volleyball team traveled to Montpelier High School on Wednesday for both varsity and JV matches.
The sunny and slightly breezy weather made for good court conditions for outdoor volleyball.
Montpelier won a competitive match 3-0 (25-22, 25-17, 25-23).
Freshman, Lillian Robtoy, helped Enosburg control the game with 11 digs and 4 assists.
Ninth grader Erica Goodhue led the offense with 4 kills. Mersadies Shantie provided great defense at the net with 2 blocks and 1 kill. Senior Katie Ovitt gained the Hornets many points off her serve, where she tallied 5 aces.
Zoe Raymond's serve was also very solid, keeping the Solons on their heels.
Selina Lawyer played a great all-around game, doing a little bit of everything. Defensive specialists Brianna Demag and Kaitlyn Diette covered a lot of ground in the back row and kept many long rallies going.
“The score doesn't really show how close the match was. Just a bounce one way or the other could have really turned this one around," said Hornet coach Jason Robtoy.
"Even though we didn't win, I thought we played the best match so far this season.”
The Hornets host St. Johnsbury on Thursday, October 15.
