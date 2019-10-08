ENOSBURG — The Enosburg boys volleyball team won a commanding victory against Rice in front of their hometown fans on Tuesday afternoon.
The Hornets won the match 3-0 (25-21, 25-16, 25-18).
Ethan Williams had 11 kills, 3 blocks for Enosburg, Kolten Robtoy had 4 aces, 4 kills; Landon Blake had 5 kills, 11 assists; Owen McKinstry had 6 kills, 2 digs; Devyn Gleason: 2 kills, 5 digs, and Nathaniel Robtoy had 16 assists, 4 kills.
“We have similar teams with similar styles of play, so it was a fun match,” said Enosburg volleyball coach Jason Robtoy. “Ethan Williams went over 100 kills for the season tonight, which I think is a record for EFHS.”