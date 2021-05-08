The Enosburg Hornets traveled to Milton on Friday to take on the Yellow Jackets, earning a 9-2 win. Dana Elkins was on the mound for the Hornets, earning the win after pitching a complete game.
Enosburg plated two runs in the top of the first, with both Emma Keelty and Dana Elkins scoring for the Hornets. The Yellow Jackets tallied two runs of their own in the bottom of the first, but those were the last they'd get out of a stingy Hornet defense.
The Hornets didn't strike again until the fourth when Erin Diette reached base, and Keelty batted her in with a double. Elkins double scored Keelty, and the Hornets increased their lead to 4-2.
Elkins and the Hornets worked efficiently to silence Milton batters, and in the sixth, Enosburg came out with big bats to put the game away for the Hornets. Elkins and Conger each doubled after Milton earned two quick outs. MaKenna Lovelette hit her fourth double of the day, and by the time the inning ended, Enosburg held a commanding lead. Enosburg finished off their scoring in the top of the seventh and held Milton to a total of two runs.
Elkins pitched seven innings, allowing 2 runs on 3 hits and striking out seven.
Enosburg's offense was led by Keelty with 4 hits, including 3 doubles and a triple. MaKenna Lovelette went 4 for 4 with 4 doubles. Dana Elkins, Sophie Burns and Destiny Benware all had two hits, including a double, and Lexus Conger had a single.
The Hornets travel to Vergennes on Tuesday and BFA Fairfax on Thursday.
