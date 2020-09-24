ENOSBURG — The Enosburg Hornets’ golf team is small and mighty this year, with two returning seniors, Dylan Wright and Ryan Bryce, and a sophomore, Wyatt Adams, who’s new to the sport and catching on quickly.
Wright and Bryce are returning for their fourth season as Hornet golfers.
The boys have been playing at both the Bakersfield and Enosburg Country Clubs this fall.
When asked about learning the game, Adams responded wisely.
“Sometimes it’s better, and sometimes it’s worse,” said Adams.
“It’s a fun sport; I hadn’t golfed before, and it’s a lot more fun than it is on TV.”
This year’s seniors will play their final high school golf season with no matches scheduled until the state tournament on October 6th.
Wright has embraced the hardship, coming to the course on a practice day dressed for success.
“The swag is important. You look good--you play good,” said Wright, chuckling.
Wright answered with enthusiasm when asked what he’s enjoyed about his four years on the Enosburg varsity golf team.
“I love going to different courses with different layouts and degrees of difficulty,” said Wright.
“The Country Club of Vermont is really nice, and Vermont National, where we had states last year, is a good course.”
Wright shared a valuable tip he’s taken away from his four-year career with the Enosburg golf team.
“One hole doesn’t define the whole round of golf. You can have a bad hole, and then you can have a great hole after that.
“I try to stay relaxed. If I have a bad hole, I try not to get frustrated with it.”
This year’s season has required temperature checks and phone-check ins at practice, but there have been some bright spots.
“It’s big to get out and play,” said Wright.
Bryce, another four year player for Enosburg, has made gains since the 2019 season.
“I feel like I’ve improved since last year, which is good. I’ve worked on hitting the ball straighter and putting better,” said Bryce.
“When you’re putting, you have to take the breaks into consideration. The way the green is designed affects the way the ball rolls.”
The seniors have had three seasons with coach Jeff Bryce.
“He always encourages us not to give up and to remember that every hole counts. If you have one bad hole, it’s not the end of the world,” said Ryan.
“I had a big slice in my drive, and he’s helped me straighten it out,” said Wright.
Coach Bryce hopes to see his team return to states this year. In order to qualify individually, a golfer must be at least 110 for 18 holes.
This year, practice rounds will count as qualifying rounds for the state tournament.
“We don’t have the same amount of time to practice because we have to get those rounds in for qualifying,” explained Bryce.
“The boys know they don’t have a lot of time to prepare. There’s pressure on them to get ready quickly.”
In a normal year, golfers can play three holes in practice, taking extra time to practice skills like putting, but this year, they have to complete qualifications for states during practice.
“Our goal this season is going to be to get all three boys to qualify for states in Woodstock this year,” said Bryce.
In the midst of all the changes, Bryce has appreciated the attitude of his golfers.
“They can laugh and joke with one another about the game,” said Bryce.
“They pick on each other and yack it up. That takes the pressure off, and it’s been good.”
Bryce complimented each of the golfers for the work they’ve put in this season.
“Wyatt is coming along tremendously. He fits in with the team very well, and I’ve seen improvements with his driving the ball and hitting it flush.
“Dylan and Ryan together are playing well. Dylan always has a positive attitude.
“Ryan has been hitting the ball a long, long ways, and he’s been doing well.”