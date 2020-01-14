ENOSBURG — The Hornets kept it close on Tuesday evening as they hosted the Mount Abraham Eagles, eventually falling 51-48 after a late, second-half rally fell short of securing the win.
The Eagles held the lead after the first quarter, coming out ahead 19-14.
As the second quarter came to a close, the Eagles began to force a greater separation.
An And-1 by Enosburg's Ethan Williams, late in the second quarter, brought the Hornets within 11 points of the Eagles.
Moments later, Tommy Benoit hit a buzzer-beating layup to bring the Hornets within seven points, the teams leaving for the half with the Eagles up 36-29.
Enosburg's defense locked down Mount Abe's perimeter options, stealing a key weapon from the Eagles' arsenal in the second half.
Both teams defended well in the third quarter, only two baskets being scored by the Eagles in six minutes of play.
Williams added the Hornets first basket, a breakaway layup, with just over a minute remaining in the third.
Early in the fourth quarter, Devyn Gleason's three-pointer brought the Hornets in striking distance.
Williams' heavily contested shot under the basket closed the gap to five.
Gleason, fouled on a layup, hit the And-1, bringing the score to 43-45 with less than three minutes remaining.
A five-point differential separated the teams as the clock fell below the one minute mark.
An Enosburg foul put the Eagles on the line for the second time in a matter of seconds. Two free throws later, and the Eagles score soared to 50.
Gleason came to the rescue once more, draining a three-point shot to shrink the lead to four with 44 seconds on the clock.
The Hornets gained possession with 20 seconds remaining. Gleason, fouled on a layup, took the line.
Making it look easy, the freshman sunk two, shrinking the lead again to two.
With the score in striking distance, the student section erupted in a 'Let's go, Eno' chant.
Shortly after a timeout, the Hornets intentionally fouled the Eagles but failed to tie the game on the last second, three-point attempt, falling 51-48 to the visiting team.
"We went through a stretch in the first half where we just turned the ball over, and we knew coming into this game that would be the difference because of their press," said Hornet coach Chad Lovelette.
"We only gave up 15 points in the second half, we played a lot of kids, and our effort was consistent across the board, so there were lots of positives," said Lovelette, "and we had some kids step up."
One of the athletes who's continued to impress, Devyn Gleason, is splitting time with the JV team. Gleason entered the game in the fourth quarter, scoring 11 points for the Hornets.
"Devyn can be a sparkplug for us," said Lovelette. "We can't get him enough minutes to get him out there all the time, but when he gets his chance, he certainly takes advantage of it."
When asked about his performance during the game, Gleason spoke with composure.
"You've got to have a good mindset, go out there and hit shots, and get it to be a close game," said Gleason. "You always want to play your hardest."
Ethan Williams led the Hornets with 17 points; Devyn Gleason had 11.