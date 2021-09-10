On Thursday, Sept. 9, the Enosburg Junior-Senior High School boys volleyball team opened their season by hosting Rice. The Hornets won in four sets: 25-14, 25-20, 22-25, 25-14. While Rice played solid defense and had some impressive blocks with their tall front line, Enosburg's experience allowed them to come back strong after dropping the third set..  

 

Hornet stats:

Nathaniel Robtoy: 11 kills, 10 assists, 5 digs, 1 block

Landon Blake: 10 kills, 9 assists

Kolten Robtoy: 11 kills, 1 dig

Devyn Gleason: 3 kills, 1 assist 

Kyle Ovitt: 2 kills, 1 block

Isaiah Sartwell: 4 kills

Xander Paquette: 2 digs

