On Thursday, Sept. 9, the Enosburg Junior-Senior High School boys volleyball team opened their season by hosting Rice. The Hornets won in four sets: 25-14, 25-20, 22-25, 25-14. While Rice played solid defense and had some impressive blocks with their tall front line, Enosburg's experience allowed them to come back strong after dropping the third set..
Hornet stats:
Nathaniel Robtoy: 11 kills, 10 assists, 5 digs, 1 block
Landon Blake: 10 kills, 9 assists
Kolten Robtoy: 11 kills, 1 dig
Devyn Gleason: 3 kills, 1 assist
Kyle Ovitt: 2 kills, 1 block
Isaiah Sartwell: 4 kills
Xander Paquette: 2 digs
