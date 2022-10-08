ENOSBURG - The Enosburg Hornets boys' varsity volleyball team earned their first win of the season against the Vermont Commons Flying Turtles on Saturday, Oct. 8.
The Hornets swept the match 3-0 (25-21, 25-15, 25-16); Devyn Gleason led Enosburg with 12 kills, and Aiden followed with seven kills. Yates Yates and Kyle Ovitt led serving with three aces each. Yates also led with over 20 sets for the match.
Three Enosburg players, Yates, Gleason, and Ovitt shared their thoughts on the homecoming win.
Kyle Ovitt: "It was a pretty exciting win. We've been playing hard and well. We play mostly D1 schools, so we've been working hard on winning sets and rallies. Communication is key, and this was one of our better games. We had good energy today."
Devy Gleason: "We did a great job communicating and spread the ball well through all of our front-row hitters. We did a good job digging and blocking; we had an all-around good game. Cayden did a really good job setting; we started a new rotation, and he's doing really well with that.
Cayden Yates: "I think we served better than we have all season. We had a lot of good passes and talked really well. We've struggled with serve-receive. We had nice high passes, which helped me set and get our hitters strong hits."
Enosburg coach Colleen Ferris was pleased with the teams' success.
"The rotation we ran today, they came up with themselves. I had challenged Cayden that I thought they'd do well with a 5-1 rotation. We ran it against MMU and then again today, and we missed only eight serves today. I'm really proud of them," said Ferris.
"Our hitters were hitting smart and for their team, and they were willing to change things up when they needed to. Cayden was on-point with his sets today, knowing where his hitters were hitting and how to set them up.
Ferris also spoke of contributions from Isaiah Sartwell and Gleason.
"We had some good help sets from Isaiah and Devyn, and our communication was the best it's been this season. The team came out today and showed off all the skills they've been practicing. They work hard, and seeing the hard work pay off was good.
Impact player of the game: Cayden Yates, for his consistent, aggressive serving, communication on the court, and strategic setting to help lead the team to victory!
