FAIRFAX - The BFA-Fairfax Bullets softball team hosted the Enosburg Hornets on Tuesday, April 25; the score remained close until the fifth inning when the Hornets pulled ahead, eventually going on to win 16-8.
The Hornets took a two-run lead in the top of the first, but the Bullets answered, scoring five runs in the bottom of the inning and taking a 5-2 lead into the second frame.
The Hornets quickly loaded the bases in the top of the second, sending Rory Schreindorfer across the plate on a passed ball. Cassidy Blaney made it home on a fielder's choice to bring the Hornets within one with one.
Annabelle Elwood's grounder to first plated the tying run, but the Bullets ended the threat as Halle Rocheleau struck out a batter to end the half-inning.
Erica Goodhue led off for the Hornets with a single in the top of the third, eventually stealing home to give Enosburg the lead. Cami Benoit sent a sharply hit ball into center for a two-out single, plating the Hornets' seventh run.
Rocheleau reached first in the bottom of the third and eventually scored the Bullets' sixth run, narrowing the Hornets' lead to one.
Three quick outs in the bottom of the fourth, which included a heads-up play by Schreindorfer in right field to get the base runner at first, put the Hornets back in the batter's box.
In the top of the fifth, Enosburg pitcher Makenna Lovelette sent the ball sailing over the outfield fence for a three-run home run for Enosburg.
Rochleau responded, sending a deep line drive in the gap for a double and a seventh run for BFA-Fairfax in the bottom half of the fifth. Enosburg held an 11-7 lead after five innings.
In the top of the sixth, Blaney beat out a bunt, eventually scoring the Hornets' twelfth run on a passed ball. The Hornets closed the inning with five additional runs on the board.
After a quick half-inning in the top of the seventh, Anna Villeneuve sent a rocket into the outfield for a double. Villeneuve scored the Bullets' final run on a passed ball before a flyout ended the game.
Goodhue, one of the Hornets' captains, ended the game with two doubles and a single.
"I was feeling confident at the plate," said Goodhue. "We switched up some stuff with my hitting in practice yesterday, which helped a lot."
Enosburg head coach Randy Wells complimented Goodhue on her contributions to the game.
"Erica is a really solid player this year; on defense, she's talking all the time, making sure everyone knows what's going on and what they should be doing," said Wells. "She's been solid all year."
Frank Drury, head coach of the Bullets, was glad to see his team hold the Hornets early.
"The girls put a great effort in and capitalized on some of Enosburg's mistakes early to get some runs on the board," said Drury. "We stayed with them for a while, played hard, and finished the game strong."
Pitching stats: Makenna Lovelette was the winning pitcher, throwing seven innings and striking out six; Halle Rocheleau took the loss for the Bullets, throwing seven innings and striking out five.
BFA-Fairfax batting stats: Anna Villeneuve had a double and a single, Halle Rocheleau had a double and two singles, and Abigail Langlois had a double.
Enosburg batting stats: Erica Goodhue had two doubles and a single, Cami Benoit had three singles, and Makenna Lovelette had a home run; Lilly Robtoy and Cassidy Blaney each had a single.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.