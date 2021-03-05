RICHFORD — The DIV Richford Rockets hosted the DII Milton Yellow Jackets on Friday evening, both teams looking for their first win of the short 2021 season.
Richford held the lead in the first half, but after the break, the teams traded the lead with Milton pulling ahead in the final minutes.
Holly Raymond earned a cheer from her teammates after hitting a buzzer beater from just past half court to bring the Rockets within two points of the Yellow Jackets at the end of the third. The teams left the court with Milton holding a slender 25-23 point lead.
In the fourth quarter, Milton slowly extended the lead, holding a seven-point advantage with less than two minutes on the clock in the fourth.
Ella Chagnon and Sierra Derby put Richford on the board in the final quarter; Derby with the put-back on a missed Yellow Jacket free throw. With 32 seconds on the clock and a five point deficit, the Rockets called a timeout to strategize. Despite the Rockets' efforts, Milton secured the 36-27 victory, in part to their performance on the foul line, where they went 15/22.
Holly Raymond and Sierra Derby led the Rockets with 9 points.
