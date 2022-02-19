HIGHGATE - After picking up a 5-2 victory over Stowe on Wednesday afternoon, the MVU Thunderbirds appear to be on the right track cruising by Burr and Burton 5-1 on Friday evening.
“The girls have been working hard,” said Thunderbirds’ head coach Katie Campbell. “Our passing game has improved greatly in the past three or four games. They’re starting to realize that the more passing you do, the more scoring opportunities you’re going to get.”
Scoring opportunities were abundant for MVU, as evidenced by the 44 shots the Thunderbirds put on the Bulldogs’ goal. Abigail Wilcox cashed in on one of those opportunities to get MVU on the board at 4:39 of the first period. 50 seconds later Holley MacLellan, having assisted on Wilcox’s goal, added a tally of her own to make it a 2-0 game.
In the second period MacLellan found the back of the net again after stripping the puck on a Bulldog breakout. MVU registered a game high 18 shots on net in the period, in large part due to strong play from their defenseman. Holding the blue line and pinching in to disrupt Burr and Burton’s breakouts allowed MVU to sustain offensive pressure. Coach Campbell highlighted a few defenseman who played particularly well following the game.
“Brooke Rainville has just come to life for us and it’s making a big difference,” said Campbell. “Madison Guyette has been spectacular on the line lately, not much is getting past her and she’s shutting down the breakout on her side.”
Lindsey Gagne kicked off the third period quickly with a fourth goal for MVU, assisted MacLellan and Kayden Lapan. Burr and Burton mount a response with a goal off a fast break about a minute later, but it was a rare blunder for MVU as they went on to dominate the remainder of the period. At 9:06 MacLellan received a pass from Rory Schreindorfer, beat a Bulldog defender on the outside, and wired a shot bar down to complete her hattrick and wrap up the night in spectacular fashion.
“Pretty good,” said MacLellan when asked how she felt about her three-goal, five-point night. She continued, speaking to what allowed MVU to be successful in the game, “I think we just carried the positivity over from our last game. We’re were like ‘we won this last time we can do it again’. We were all hyped, blasting music in the locker room so it was just that positivity for sure. We have two more games left now in the season. We’ve already checked off two wins so to get two more would definitely help our record.”
Campbell also spoke to the freshman’s impressive performance saying, “It’s not uncommon for her. She just has that natural goal-scoring ability; as you can see tonight she just picks her head up and picked that top corner. Nine times out of ten it’s in. I think she’s starting to get confidence in her passing to become more of a playmaker as well as a shooter which is taking her game to that next level.”
MVU will face Brattleboro in Highgate on Monday Feb. 21. After falling 5-4 to the Colonels last Saturday (Feb.12), the Thunderbirds will be looking forward to the rematch and extending their win streak to three games.
