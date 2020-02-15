COLCHESTER — Brooke Hodgeman joined the St. Michael’s College Nordic team this winter after finishing a state championship season with the BFA St. Albans Nordic team last year.
“It’s a lot different, but then it’s similar in some ways,” said Hodgeman of the transition to college racing. “We race at the same places--Craftsbury, Middlebury, and at Rikert. I’m familiar with the tracks, and some of the races I overlap with racers I skied against in high school.”
One of those athletes, Eli Grossman, always pushes Hodgman.
“I need to have a good race to catch up with him. I was very close to him in high school, and we’d train together in the summer.
“I skied for my high school in season, and in the offseason, I’d train with Mansfield Nordic Club. Eli and I did that together once or twice a week.
“The Mansfield Nordic Club helped elevate my skiing; Adam Terko, the coach of that club, was an amazing coach. That really prepared me for skiing in college.
“Some of those races overlapped with college carnival races, so I got to see what it would be like to race in college.”
Hodgeman joined the Nordic community at BFA St. Albans in his sophomore year of high school.
“I played hockey, soccer, and lacrosse. I knew I wasn’t going to make the hockey team my sophomore year, so I was going to play Midgets for a year and go to the gym.”
Hodgman credits his mom, Stephanie, for helping him ‘find’ his love of Nordic skiing.
“My mom wanted me to play a high school sport; I was left with a decision,” said Hodgeman. “I knew how to downhill ski, but I was nervous about Alpine skiing. I had a friend on the Nordic team, so I decided to try it.
“There’s a lot of community in skiing; people are generally outgoing, friendly, and communicative.”
At the end of his senior season, Hodgeman won a state title in Nordic in the Classic event.
“I knew I was going to do fairly well, but you never know who’s going to have a good day and what’s going to happen,” explained Hodgeman.
“I got lucky, and it just happened to be my day. There are so many factors that go into skiing--you can have bad races, the wax can be spot on or not.
“Scott Magnan is a good waxer, and he got it perfect that day. All the stars lined up.”
Winning the state title is something Hodgeman will never forget, but it’s only one part of his experience on the BFA Nordic team.
“The coaches, Scott Magnan and Mike Mashtare and the entire BFA Nordic team have done so much for me,” said Hodgeman. “That’s where my love for the sport came from; they taught me how to ski.”
After leaving BFA, Hodgeman joined the seven-man Nordic team at St. Mike’s.
“The St. Mike’s team is composed of some of the nicest people I’ve ever met,” said Hodgeman. “It’s a very welcoming and fun team.”
Hodgman noted that he and his teammates are well matched on the course.
“When we’re racing, it’s a toss-up of who’s going to have a good day.”
He’s loved every aspect of his first college year and found there’s plenty of support for athletes.
“We miss quite a bit of school for races, but the professors have been very accommodating and supportive,” said Hodgeman, “and our coaches, Molly Peters and Penny Rand, have been amazing.
“We’re a small group, and our coaches have time to sit down with us, work on our technique, and focus our training on what we need to improve on.”
Hodgeman explained that college races, which are generally 10-20 kilometers, are much longer than the 5-kilometer high school races.
“5K’s are difficult because you have to go as fast as you can. If you don’t pace yourself, you’re looking at two minutes of not feeling good before the finish line.
“10K races are the hardest because you have to go really fast for twice as long as you’re used to. When the race is a little longer, you can enjoy it a little more.
“If you don’t pace a 20K well, you run the risk of not feeling well for 20 minutes. It’s not fun to hit a wall in races that long.”
During the race season, the skiers train for 8-9 hours a week. In the fall, they train 12-14 hours a week.
Off-season training includes running, roller skis, mountain biking, and hiking. Hodgeman also adds a little bit of weight lifting.
“It’s a good mix of stuff over the summer. There are a lot of different things you can do.”
Hodgeman may have been the first in his family to take up Nordic racing, but he’s not the last; his sister Lydia, a sophomore, still races for BFA St. Albans.
“I competed with Lydia for one year, and it was awesome,” said Hodgman. “It was crazy being at races and seeing my sister there. She’s always been my little sister, so watching her race was really cool.
“I’m hoping that if she races in college, we could race together for one more year.”
Hodgeman spoke candidly about his sister’s ability.
“I think Lydia is better than I was; I hate to admit it, but sometimes you have to face the facts,” said Hodgman, chuckling.
“I’d like to think I’m an inspiration to Lydia, but I don’t want to take too much credit.”
The entire Hodgeman family has certainly reaped many benefits from Brook’s decision to try Nordic skiing.
“My dad was telling us daily last year how special it was that we could compete together and how we’d remember that season for the rest of our lives.”