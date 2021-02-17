ST. ALBANS — BFA St. Albans' racers Lydia Hodgeman and Calvin Storms made it look easy yesterday, skating to first place in their respective races at the Hard'ack Skate Race, hosted by BFA Fairfax.
Fast finishes: Hodgeman finished in 17:45, four minutes ahead of the second place racer. Storms (16:44) finished two minutes ahead of teammate Ethan Mashtare (17:02).
The 3-mile race put skiers to the test on Wednesday. The course was identical to the Classic race held at Hard'ack two weeks ago, with one exception--it was reversed.
Why did the course change? "We wanted to throw a challenge at the athletes today. The course skis a lot differently when you switch direction. It's got two big hill climbs and a downhill finish," said BFA St. Albans coach Scott Magnan.
"I saw a really good effort from the whole varsity team today. It was good to see how the kids were handling it and what we can improve."
Boys' team results: BFA St. Albans 10, BFA Fairfax 26, and Essex High School 61
Girls' team results: BFA St. Albans 16 and BFA Fairfax 20