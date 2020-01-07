COLCHESTER/HIGHGATE — This weekend, McKenna Remillard (graduate of BFA St. Albans) and Shannon Nadeau (graduate of Rice Memorial), hockey players at the University of New England, were back in Vermont.
UNE played St. Michael’s College, splitting the two-game series. Shannon’s father, Roger Nadeau, was at Cairns Arena to photograph the game.
The Nadeaus resided in Swanton for twenty years. During that time, Roger, who had never played hockey, became a coach.
“MAHA gave me the wonderful opportunity to coach kids,” said Nadeau, “and really, it’s the kids who teach the coaches so much.”
“Girls are natural-born skaters, and hockey is a beautiful sport for them,” said Nadeau. “The girls’ game is very finesse driven, and there’s a lot of teamwork.”
Many girls’ hockey programs are always searching for numbers, something Nadeau experienced during his coaching years.
“Recruiting is so important in girls’ hockey,” said Nadeau. “I used to go to public skating with Shannon and let girls borrow her gear and try it out.
“It’s about trying to bring girls to hockey, and that’s not always an easy thing.”
Keeping kids involved in the sport was a priority for Nadeau, and he found many ways to interact with his players.
“I always tried to remember the kids’ birthdays and make them feel special. It’s about much more than hockey; it’s about the character of the kid.”
For Nadeau, youth hockey wasn’t as much about winning as it was about developing players.
“It’s about learning to take a faceoff, touching the puck, increasing confidence, and making every kid on the team better.”
One of Nadeau’s fondest memories came early in his career while coaching the fledgling U12 MAHA girls’ team.
“We were in playoffs, and we weren’t expected to win,” said Nadeau, “but those kids went out and played the game they loved. We upset Harwood, and it was awesome. We ended up in second place, but it was first place in my mind.”
The girls Nadeau coached in MAHA have graduated, but he recalls seeing a few of this year’s MVU players get their start.
“I enjoyed watching the little ones on the ice having a good time. I remember Breezy Parent and Lora Fresn; they really took to the game,” said Nadeau. “I’d have loved to coach them.”
Nadeau looks forward to coaching again at some point, but for now he captures moments with his camera.
“The photos are my way of staying in touch with kids and families,” said Nadeau. “It’s the way I’ve been able to stay involved at some kind of level.”