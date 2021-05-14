D1 Comets softball takes on St. Johnsbury; D1 Thunderbirds take on Essex
Comets: The Comets, sitting in first place in D1 with a 4-0 record, will face sixth-place St. Johnsbury (5-4) this weekend at Collins Perley. The Hilltoppers sit directly behind MVU in the VPA rankings, and they’ve been a team that’s surprised a few this year, including MVU (6-5 loss for MVU) and Essex (4-3 loss for Essex).
Players to watch: BFA has a strong senior class, but keep your eyes on newcomers Sierra Yates (10), Molly Smith (10), Ruby Dasaro (9) and Cora Thomas (9).
When and where: the Comets will play at 11:00 at Collins Perley on Saturday.
Thunderbirds: This Saturday, the Thunderbirds (6-3) will take on visiting Essex, who is currently third in the rankings with a 7-1 record (as of Wednesday morning), losing only to St. Johnsbury. The Thunderbirds are currently ranked fifth in the Metro.
Players to watch: Keep an eye on Alexandra Brouillette and Natalee Harvey. They’ve been seeing the ball well and throwing most of the innings for the Thunderbirds this season.
When and where: MVU will host Essex at 11 am in the Pit.
BFA Fairfax Softball travels to Spaulding, Richford Rockets host Twinfield, and Enosburg travels to Rice
Bullets: BFA Fairfax (7-1), currently in third in D3, will travel to Spaulding on Saturday to face the D2 Crimson Tide (2-6). Fairfax’s single loss came to D2 Mt. Abraham. Other than that one loss, the Bullets have rolled through the season, earning double-digit wins over most of their opponents. Senior pitcher Taylor Mitchell has been a force for the Bullets. The majority of her outings resulted in double-digit strikeouts; she’s also been a force at the plate with several commanding home runs.
Hornets: The undefeated D2 Enosburg Hornets (6-0) travel to Rice (1-5)on Saturday. Enosburg has had only one game where they scored fewer than five runs, and junior pitcher Dana Elkins has kept opponents’ bats quiet, pitching two shutouts and allowing an average of two runs a game.
Rockets: The Richford Rockets (2-2) will host Twinfield (2-4) on Saturday in D4 softball. Against D3 & 4 teams, the Rockets have scored in double-digits. Their losses came to D3 in-county rival Enosburg and D4 Blue Mountain. Keep an eye on Olivia Hatch (pitching) and Talia McCray (center), who’ve been outstanding for Richford this season.
