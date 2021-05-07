Missisquoi scored early to take a 5-1 lead into the 5th, but St. Johnsbury responded with two runs in the fifth and three in the seventh to earn a 6-5 win.
The Lady Thunderbirds scored twice in the second on a base hit by Nevaeh Beyor and a bases-loaded walk to Alex Brouillette, plating Natalee Harvey and Riley Fadden-Duprey.
MVU added another run in the third when Abigail Raleigh was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, scoring Harvey, and scored again in the fourth following a leadoff single by Allison Stetson. Stetson was replaced by Destinee Pigeon, who stole second, advanced to third on a fielder's choice, and scored on a passed ball.
St. Johnsbury broke through in the fourth on an RBI single by Alexis Duranleau. In the fifth, MVU would score its final run on a leadoff walk to Madison Gagne, who would eventually score on a sacrifice fly by Emily Graham.
The Hilltoppers would answer quickly in their half of the fifth on a two-run homer by Taylor Farnsworth. In the seventh, St. Johnsbury would score three times on four hits and an infield error to complete the comeback.
"Overall, we played well against a very good, but not well-known Hilltopper team. We had a couple of unfortunate mistakes and a couple of almost great plays to escape in the seventh, but that's all part of the game," said MVU coach Jay Hartman.
"We also left eight runners in scoring position, including bases loaded in both the second and third innings. We have worked hard on our bunt gam,e and it finally paid dividends today. I thought we ran the bases extremely well; we were just not able to get a couple more two out hits, especially early."
Natalee Harvey took the loss for the T-birds, allowing 6 runs on 9-hits, 2-walks, and striking out 13.
MVU will take on Essex on Saturday (3:00) and host their Cancer Awareness games on Tuesday (4:30) against BFA St. Albans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.