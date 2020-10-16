ST. ALBANS — On Saturday, Oct. 24, Hillary Therrien will be hosting her very own marathon in Franklin County, an event inspired by her love for running and the running community in Franklin County.
The event will include a 5K, 10K, half, and full marathon. The course, planned by Therrien and her husband, Brady, utilizes the Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail for most of the route.
Therrien, an instructor at Duke’s Fitness Center, was preparing to run the Vermont City Marathon and the Chicago Marathon before COVID concerns canceled both.
Like many runners, she kept training through the shutdown, but she did miss the opportunity to train for ‘something.’
While training, she was pleased to see many other runners taking advantage of the nice weather to get out and run.
“It’s been really cool seeing the streets and the rail trail come alive with other runners as I trained this spring and summer,” said Therrien.
“I hope it inspired even a couple to continue with the sport as it can bring so much mental strength and confidence.”
The enthusiasm of other runners inspired Therrien to plan her marathon event and open it up to others.
“My story and how I found running isn’t typical by any means, but the acceptance the running community provides is what I’ve always loved about the sport!” said Therrien.
According to Therrien, sports like CrossFit have seen an increase in numbers in recent years, while the number of runners in races has declined.
“For me, nothing beats the road, and I hope to get a good turnout,” said Therrien, “but I’d honestly be happy if even one person decided to take the risk and go a little out of their comfort zone.”
COVID precautions will be taken at the event. The state doesn’t require runners to run with masks, but participants will be required to wear masks while waiting to run.
The event will begin at 8:30 am on October 24; a rain date of Oct. 25 is set.
Anyone interested in joining Therrien can direct message her on Facebook (Hilary Therrien), Instagram (htherrien45), or via email (hilarymercier@gmail.com). She will gladly answer any questions and address any concerns runners might have.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.