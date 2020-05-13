FRANKLIN/SWANTON — Springtime is usually a busy season for May and Isaac Gratton and Danielle Cummings.
May, a senior at BFA St. Albans, would be on the mound for the Comets. Isaac would be preparing for his freshman season with the Bobwhites baseball program.
In Swanton, their friend, MVU senior Danielle Cummings, would be competing in track and field.
This year, the three friends found themselves in strange circumstances as school closed in March, and all spring sports canceled in May.
During the initial week of school closures, the friends were unsure of what to do with their free time. They decided to try something they hadn’t done in years.
While they may have taken causal summer and fall hikes, they’d never tackled a mountain in winter.
After talking with a local hiker, the athletes decided to undertake a short hike up the Stowe Pinnacle.
“We used spikes, but we didn’t know how great it would be to use them. They helped us out so much!” said May.
“It was fun because it was challenging with the snow. Getting down the mountain was also fun; we got to slide down.”
The siblings had the pleasure of meeting the well-known Stowe Pinnacle dogs.
“We were very surprised to find them on the trail!” said May, smiling. “We weren’t really sure if we were going the right way, and the dogs led us right up.”
Shortly after, before the Stay Home, Stay Safe order, a second hike was planned, this time to Mount Hunger.
“It was a warm day, and when we got to the top, the view was so beautiful,” said May.
The Mount Hunger hike was the first one Danielle took with the Grattons.
“I stopped ski racing just a couple of weeks before, and it felt good to be out,” said Danielle.
“When we went on that hike, the stay home order hadn’t started. It was a good way to get out, to stop stressing, and to occupy yourself while things were so different.”
Isaac Gratton, a multi-sport athlete at BFA St. Albans, was surprised by the workout.
“I was expecting it to be easier than it was. I’d been training my legs a lot, and it was a different kind of work out,” said Isaac. “I found I had leg muscles I didn’t know I had!”
May recalled the ride home from Mount Hunger.
“We found out in the car on the way home that school was canceled,” said May.
“I’m upset about sports not happening, but I want people to be safe. I know people whose grandparents have died, and it’s very real.”
Danielle felt the loss of the special moments associated with the senior year.
“The bookend is gone. You’ve been waiting your whole life for this final moment,” said Danielle.
“Hopefully, we will figure out ways to have a graduation or a prom, but it’s a ‘don’t force it’ kind of thing. It’s hard to say that because these are things we really want as seniors.”
Danielle also looked at the bright side.
“There can’t always be bad days. We don’t get our senior year, but we’ve found this enjoyment of hiking,” said Danielle.
“It’s good to have other adventures. It keeps your mind off what you’re missing and helps you cope better.
“It’s good to get out and know that the world is still out there. It helps me know that it’s going to be okay, and it’s calm and peaceful.”
Isaac, the youngest member of the group, had a different perspective on the missed sports season.
“We’ve got freshmen, JV, and varsity teams at BFA, so none of us knows where we stand. A lot of the coaches will not know what to expect from us, either,” said Isaac.
Next fall, Danielle and May will be freshmen in college. Danielle is attending St. Michael’s College, and May will be traveling to Oregon State.
“I know I’ll have lots of opportunities to hike in Oregon, and I’ve never thought about it before,” said May.
“I’ve been talking to people at colleges and telling them that I want to hike. It’s fun and adventurous, and I’ve made friends who enjoy it as well.”
“I’ll be staying in Vermont for college, so I’ll keep hiking the Vermont trails,” said Danielle. “I’m looking forward to bringing out of state people hiking and helping them explore the state.”
As the athletes shared stories of their adventures, including a trip to Mount Elmore after the in-person restrictions relaxed, smiles were abundant.
“I don’t think I’ve ever laughed as many times in a row as I do when I’m hiking with people,” said Danielle. “The atmosphere is awesome!”
“I like to be outside in the fresh air; I love to see the views,” said Isaac, “and I love staying active.”
Many mountains in the state are closed due to mud season, but the athletes are planning future adventures.
“I’d like to get my buddies to go; it would be a lot of fun! I can certainly see doing this in the future,” said Isaac.
“There’s always something good that comes out of the bad, and it’s nice to be outside and stay active,” said May.
“There are hiking trails of all different levels, so if you don’t want to tackle a tough one right away, you can do something easier. Whatever you do, you know you’ll have a nice view at the top!”