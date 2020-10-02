You are the owner of this article.
High School golf Results

BRANDON - The MVU and BFA boys' golf teams traveled to Neshobe Golf Course for the DI sectionals on Thursday, October 1. The top six teams out of 16 will travel to states in the coming week. BFA St. Albans placed eighth and MVU placed paced twelfth overall. 

The BFA St. Albans boys' golf team at Neshobe golf course for the DI Sectionals on Thursday. 

Left to right: 

Camden Piper, Darik Gregoire, Nathan Benoit, & Owen Benoit

DI Boys' Sectionals

BFA St. Albans 

Team total: 364 

Nathan Benoit 77

Owen Benoit 87

Darik Gregoire 96

Camden Piper 104

"Nathan played a solid round and came up just short of making it to the state championships.  He has had an amazing four-year career at BFA," said BFA golf coach Chris Hungerford.
 
"Darik and Camden both shot much better on the back 9, so it was great to see them fight through early struggles to find success later in the round."
Nathan Benoit drives the ball at Neshobe golf course. 

MVU

Team total: 384 

Jack Evans. 90

Charlie Gates 91

Patrick Walker 97

Isaac Overton 107

Isaac Overton is all smiles after he nearly scores a hole-in-one. 

D II Boys' Sectionals

Enosburg

A change in tee time made for a rushed start for the Enosburg boys, according to coach Jeffery Bryce.

"The boys handled it well. They got off to a rough start on the fist couple holes. but settled in after that," said Bryce.

"At the end of 18, Ryan placed in the top 20. They all had very good scores on a tight golf course with a lot of trouble. I am please with the outcome for all the players."

Ryan Bryce: 93

Dylan Wright: 109

Wyatt Adams: 110

Girls golf results 

BFA St. Albans vs. Burlington High School

The overall low round went to Ashley Seymour (56).

Left to right: Georgia Casavant, Paige DeMarse, Madi Tulkop (BHS), Ashley Seymour on the green during a regular season match on Thursday.

