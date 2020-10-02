High School golf Results

BRANDON - The MVU and BFA boys' golf teams traveled to Neshobe Golf Course for the DI sectionals on Thursday, October 1. The top six teams out of 16 will travel to states in the coming week. BFA St. Albans placed eighth and MVU placed paced twelfth overall.
DI Boys' Sectionals
BFA St. Albans
Team total: 364
Nathan Benoit 77
Owen Benoit 87
Darik Gregoire 96
Camden Piper 104
MVU
Team total: 384
Jack Evans. 90
Charlie Gates 91
Patrick Walker 97
Isaac Overton 107
D II Boys' Sectionals
Enosburg
A change in tee time made for a rushed start for the Enosburg boys, according to coach Jeffery Bryce.
"The boys handled it well. They got off to a rough start on the fist couple holes. but settled in after that," said Bryce.
"At the end of 18, Ryan placed in the top 20. They all had very good scores on a tight golf course with a lot of trouble. I am please with the outcome for all the players."
Ryan Bryce: 93
Dylan Wright: 109
Wyatt Adams: 110
Girls golf results
BFA St. Albans vs. Burlington High School
The overall low round went to Ashley Seymour (56).