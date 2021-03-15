DI girls basketball
No. 4 BFA ST. Albans:
The Comets earned a bye in the first round and will face the winner of No. 5 Rutland or No. 12 Mt. Anthony at home on Friday at 6 pm.
How to watch: NWA-TV will livestream the game; visit samessenger.com for coverage Friday evening.
D2 girls basketball
No. 3 Enosburg vs. No. 14 Springfield
What to know: The Hornets host Springfield on Tuesday at 6 pm.
How to watch: NFHS will have livestreamed coverage of the game for paid subscribers. Visit samessenger.com for coverage of the game.
D3 girls basketball
No. 11 BFA Fairfax at No. 6 Winooski
What to know: The Bullets travel to Winooski on Tuesday for a 6 pm tip-off.
D4 girls basketball
No. 14 Richford at No. 3 Mid VT Christian
When: The Rockets travel on Tuesday for a 6 pm tip-off.
D1 boys basketball
No. 9 Bobwhites at Brattleboro
When: The Bobwhites travel on Tuesday for a 5:30 tip-off.
D3 boys basketball
No. 4 Enosburg vs. No. 10 Peoples Academy
What to know: Enosburg will host Peoples on Wednesday at 6 pm in Enosburg.
How to watch: NFHS will livestream the game for paid subscribers. Visit samessenger.com for local coverage of the game.
No. 14 BFA Fairfax at No. 3 Bellows Falls
What to know: BFA Fairfax is on the road Wednesday for a 6 pm tip-off.
D4 boys basketball
No. 11 Richford at No. 4 Twin Valley
What to know: The Falcons are on the road on Wednesday for a 6 pm tip-off.
