Friday
D1 girls basketball
The Comet basketball team will take the court Friday evening in their first game of the D1 playoffs. The Comets (6-3), the No. 4 seed, earned a bye in the first round, jumping straight to the quarterfinal and a game against Rutland.
CVU (9-0), Essex (8-0), and Mount Mansfield (7-2) hold the top three spots, respectively, this winter. Mount Mansfield took losses to D2 Enosburg and D1 Essex. The Comets losses came to CVU, Essex, and Burlington.
This year, the Comets boast a line up of seasoned senior competitors Caitlyn Dasaro, Maren McGinn, Mackenzie Moore, Iris Burn, and Bethany Sanders. That core of veteran players is paired with an outstanding junior class--Alexis Kittell, Loghan Hughes, and Cadence Moore. Underclassmen Lauren-Kate Garceau and Ruby Dasaro have both played crucial minutes for the Comets.
Comet coach Paul Lafountain has praised this group for their grit and determination. He's also noted their selfless play, which can be seen in the work of Caitlyn Dasaro, a lethal offensive player, who's also quick to find an open teammate who's got a better look.
McGinn and 'Mack' Moore have been productive in the paint for the Comets, both on offense and defense; Moore has also proven she can shoot from the perimeter, which adds a helpful piece to the Comet arsenal.
The Comets play at BFA St. Albans at 6 pm. Northwest Access-TV will livestream the game, and we'll have the recap and photos at samessenger.com.
D2 girls basketball
The No. 3 Enosburg Hornets will host No. 6 Hartford on Friday in the D2 quarterfinal. In a short season, teams haven't had much time to assess one another, but thanks to the widespread use of livestreaming to broadcast games to fans at home, there's film out there to study.
"I'm sure they'll be a tough matchup. I remember playing them here a couple years ago in a playdown; they played a lot of man to man. Luckily this year, you can find four or five games online, which is a help, but until you get them on the floor and see, you just don't know," said Enosburg coach Gary Geddes.
The Hornets (6-2) will be looking to spread out the scoring, something they do best, according to Geddes, when they're playing solid defense.
"If we're playing defense right, we can generate a lot of offense, and in the last three games, we've been shooting pretty well," said Geddes.
You can catch the Hornets on NFHS if you're a paid subscriber. We'll have a game recap and photos at samessenger.com.
Saturday
D1 boys hockey
After earning a direct trip to the semifinal on a Stowe forfeit, the No. 2 BFA Bobwhites will host No. 6 CVU at Collins Perley on Saturday at 6 pm. This year's Bobwhites left the regular season with a 7-1 record, the single loss coming to rival Essex in late-February. The Bobwhites have done an excellent job filling the holes left by last year's graduating seniors. Goalie Michel Telfer has been especially impressive in net, who've allowed only eight goals in as many games. They've scored 26, proving they're ready to compete on both offense and defense.
In the regular season, the Redhawks fell to BFA St. Albans, Essex, South Burlington, and Woodstock; they've allowed 19 goals and scored 19 in eight games.
Both teams earned a bye in the first round of playoffs. Like the Bobwhites, CVU also earned a trip to the semifinal on a forfeit (by Rice), so neither team has played a playoff game in the 2021 season.
Tune in to Northwest Access-TV for coverage of the game; we'll have the recap and photos at samessenger.com.
D3 boys basketball
No. 14 Bullets at No. 6 Williamstown
The Bullets (3-5) earned a stunning upset on Wednesday evening against No. 3 Bellows Falls. Owen Demar, Carl Bruso, and Isaac Decker all scored in double digits to lift the Bullets over the Bulldogs.
While the Bullets entered playoffs with a losing record, some may argue that we haven't played enough games this season to really see where teams are at. Right now, the Bullets haven't even played half a regular season schedule, and while they may have been a little slow out of the gate, it's good to see them come together and earn a substantial 76-53 win in the first game of playoffs.
The Bullets will travel to Williamstown for the D3 quarterfinal. Williamstown's regular season losses came to Lake Region, Lamoille Union, and Montpelier, all teams who will be contenders in the D2 playoff run.
We'll have the recap at samessenger.com
No. 7 Enosburg at No. 2 Hazen
Enosburg (5-4) closed out the regular season with a thrilling win against D1 BFA St. Albans. That was followed by Wednesday's equally exciting win over No. 10, Peoples Academy. In both games, Enosburg got off to a slow start, but picked up the pace to earn late-game victories. Owen McKinstry and Shea Howrigan have been crucial pieces in the Hornets' offense, with McKinstry hitting big shots late in the game to give the Hornets the lead.
There's no doubt the Hazen Wildcats (7-2) will be a tough competitor; their losses came to this year's D2 powerhouse, Montpelier, (7-0) and to D3 Randolph.
Last year's Enosburg team upset the Wildcats in the D3 semifinal at the Barre Auditorium. This year, the Hornets have played five of their nine games against D2 opponents; their only in-division loss came to Vergennes on the road.
The Hornets play in Hazen at 2 pm; we'll have a game recap at samessenger.com.
