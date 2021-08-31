This week, Franklin County high school teams will kick off the 2021 fall season, and there’s a lot of hope out there that it will be a much more normal season! Messenger Sports will be on the fields bringing you photo galleries and game recaps from Enosburg Junior-Senior High School, Missisquoi Valley Union High School (MVU), Bellows Free Academy St. Albans, Bellows Free Academy Fairfax, and Richford Junior-Senior High School.
Home games will begin this week for several local teams, and we want to make sure you know who’s playing and where you can catch the action.
Friday, September 3
BFA Fairfax boys’ soccer vs. Peoples: You can catch the Bullets boys’ soccer team as they take on Peoples Academy at 4:30. The Bullets played an undefeated season in 2020, taking their first loss in the quarter final to Enosburg in a soccer game that ended in an overtime shootout. You can be sure the Bullets will be looking to build on the momentum of 2021 (and looking for redemption against in-county rival Enosburg when they face each other later in the season on September 15.)
When and where: 4:30 at BFA Fairfax
BFA St. Albans Bobwhites boys’ soccer vs. MVU: The BFA St. Albans Bobwhites will take on the Missisquoi Valley Union Thunderbirds under the lights at 7 pm at the Collins Perley Complex. The Thunderbirds will be playing for a new coach this year, Matthew Chevalier, after long-time coach Jim Hubbard stepped down last season. Hubbard accepted a position as the athletic director of Richford Junior Senior High School in 2020 and will be dedicating his time to building the athletic programs in Richford.
When and where: 7 pm at Collins Perley
Saturday, September 4
Enosburg Hornets girls’ soccer vs. Thetford: The Enosburg Hornets girls’ varsity soccer team will kick off their season against Thetford on Saturday at 11 am. The Hornets return several starting players this season, including goaltender Zoey McGee. Renee Pattee will be leading the Hornets this season.
When and where: 4:30 at Enosburg
MVU Thunderbirds football vs. Otter Valley: The MVU Thunderbirds football team will be back in action as a varsity program for 2021. The Thunderbirds will play Otter Valley on Saturday, September 4, at home. Last fall, the team, under coach Chad Cioffi, dedicated the entire season to an in-house schedule to prepare for the return to varsity in 2021.
When and where: 1 pm at MVU
BFA St. Albans Comets vs. MVU Thunderbirds: The in-county games between the Comets and Thunderbirds varsity soccer teams are always intense, and there’s no doubt this year’s under the lights contest will be a great way to kick the season off for both teams. The Comets return several starting players, including three-sport athlete Sophie Zemianek. Both teams graduated their starting goalies, Maren McGinn (BFA St. Albans) and Madison Conley (MVU), and will be looking to fill that position for the 2021 season.
When and where: 7 pm at Collins Perley
