Robert Hoppler, head coach of the University of New Hampshire Wildcats women's cross country program and co-coach of the women's track and field program, had the pleasure of coaching Elle Purrier St. Pierre during her college career. He's ready to watch her compete on the biggest stage in the world.
What stands out to you about Elle? “People are drawn to Elle’s authenticity. In her post-race interview at the Olympic Trials, she took the time to dedicate her race to someone else in her greatest moment of victory, and she was so excited for her teammates. Those moments make Elle incredibly special. It's easy to admire her as a fantastic athlete. In my mind, Elle is an even better person than an athlete.”
What does it take to compete as Elle does? “You can't be humble to win a race; you have to believe you're going to win, be aggressive, and do what you need to do. When the race is over, you can go back to being humble; she's learned that balance and not lost sight of who she is. That's a huge achievement for a professional athlete. She was in shock that she set the Olympic record; her heroes have had all these achievements, and she's now run faster than all of them. To her, that's unbelievable.”
Were you surprised to see Elle make the US Olympic Team? “I say to her all the time that it doesn't surprise me; I tell her, 'you're that good.' Now that she's an Olympic athlete, she'll get the ring, the tattoo. She reached the pinnacle, and she has the freedom to explore her greatness. I've worked with others who've done the same; it's a definitive moment she can carry with her the rest of her life. She'll be listed as the woman who broke the Olympic Trial Record. It's a phenomenal achievement, and I'm so happy for her that she's been able to do that.
“We're just starting to scratch the surface now that she has this behind her. In college, the goal was to be an All-American, then a National Championship, now the Olympics. She keeps checking off the accomplishments, and that's not an easy thing to do.”
How has Elle's New Balance coach Mark Coogan helped with her success? “Someone has to win it, and part of it is convincing someone they can do it; Mark Coogan is phenomenal at instilling confidence. He'll just say, 'You're going to win.' And he was right; she did it.
“Mark was the perfect coach for Elle. Going home to be with Jamie and her family is intrinsic to her happiness. That's her strength, and it helps her run. Mark has been absolutely fantastic with that! He's making a lot of great decisions--good for him and good for Elle.”
What did it take for her to get here? “Elle truly feels an obligation to pull her weight on the farm, but she can't be putting those long hours in as a professional runner. She's had to make that sacrifice, and at times that's been a very difficult decision. Achieving this has helped her feel all the investment has been worth it.
“Almost every Olympian has a story about the sacrifices they have had to make. They don't live normal lives. Elle lost nine times in the NCAA Championship and won the tenth time. No one is ready-made. She learned lessons from every one of those races that helped her become the athlete she is today.
“Elle's gotten strong enough that she can get to the front and hammer it. You watch the others just melt away; she learned that from defeat. A lot of people would be scared away, but she stuck with it, and now it led her to set the Olympic Trial Record and make the Olympic team. All that suffering paid off; that's a tribute to her mental toughness and her commitment to the long term.
Farming values on the track: “Working on the farm allowed her to play the long game; there's no instant gratification. She's been willing to do that in her training. Everyone sees the finished product, but the 12 years she’s been training were really important, and I was fortunate to spend five of those years with her.”
Tell us about one of your experiences with Elle in Vermont: “In 2014, Elle qualified for the World Junior Team as a freshman at UNH. She was at home getting ready to compete in July. Young Elle told me there was no place to run at home, so I drove to her house and did a workout with her. I started driving around and found the Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail. I got on her brother's old bicycle while she ran. We drove around and found great places to train. It was all about opening her eyes to see that she could train at home and also to her potential.”
Why did you have Elle attend the 2016 Olympic Trials? “I wanted to get her there in college to have that experience to draw from in the future.”
What do you think about her Olympic debut? “Elle’s top 5 in the world right now. I feel like she can make the finals, and I feel like she's a medal contender. Looking at the numbers and knowing the other athletes who will be there, that's not out of the realm of possibility.
“She's run against some of these athletes in the past at the Melrose Games, the New Balance Games, and the World Championships in Doha and Rome, and I think she's even better than she was in the past.
“It's always about getting through the rounds. That can be as difficult as anything they do at these big meets. It's so competitive, and it can be rough and tumble. The final is more the type of race that Elle does well in. It's going to be straight up without as many tactical things going on. In the rounds, people are trying to save their energy and advance. Elle's on her best in her last race.”
Do you see Elle as a role model for young runners? “One of her biggest contributions is that she will be a role model for the community. Young athletes are drawn to her. She will be an inspiration for a lot of kids.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.