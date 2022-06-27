When we're at the field, it's hard not to photograph everyone playing! So, we captured some moments from our neighbors. Essex earned the 14-2 win over Milton in pool play at Cioffi Park as the teams battled during the 9/10 District III Little League Baseball Tournament. We hope you enjoy the photos!
Here's a gallery of photos from the Milton and Essex Town 9/10 District III Little League Baseball Tournament!
written by Ruthie Larocherlaroche@orourkemediagroup.com Published on
