The Bobwhites took the 17-4 loss yesterday; Ezra Lanfear had two goals for BFA and Andrew Koval and Camden Johnson each had one.
Here's a gallery of photos from the Bobwhite lax game against Essex yesterday!
written by Ruthie Larocherlaroche@orourkemediagroup.com Published on
Ruthie Laroche
Sports Editor
Ruthie Laroche is the sports editor for the Saint Albans Messenger.
