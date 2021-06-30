Champlain (St. Albans and Georgia) won a trip to the Little League Softball State Championship after defeating Northwest (Swanton, Highgate, and Franklin) in Swanton yesterday afternoon. Messenger Sports congratulates both teams on an outstanding playoff season, and we wish Champlain the best as they prepare to head to Chittenden County for the State Tournament.
Here's a gallery of 60 photos from the D3 11-12 District 3 softball championship game!
written by Ruthie Larocherlaroche@orourkemediagroup.com Published on
Written By
Ruthie Laroche
Sports Editor
Ruthie Laroche is the sports editor for the Saint Albans Messenger. Contact her at rlaroche@orourkemediagroup.comrlaroche@orourkemediagroup.com |
